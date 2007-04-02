[Please scroll down for the English version]



Du 1er au 15 avril 2007

Vernissage le samedi 7 avril à 20h (en présence du photographe et du grand maître international de jeu d'échecs Jean-Luc Chabanon)



Chess boxing : quand la réalité dépasse la fiction



Un futur totalitaire, glauque et dénué de sens. Une histoire étrange dans un univers décalé. Un championnat du monde de chess boxing, biathlon ultra-violent où s’enchaînent un combat de boxe anglaise et une partie d’échecs. Un ring aux allures d’échiquier. Face à un écran géant, une population captivée par la lutte sans merci de deux demi-dieux au visage recouvert de sparadraps...

Telle est la puissante description couchée sur le papier par l’un des visionnaires les plus imaginatifs de la bande dessinée contemporaine, Enki Bilal, dans l’album Froid Equateur (dernier volet de la Trilogie Nikopol), édité en 1992.



Réinventé dix ans plus tard par un artiste conceptuel néerlandais, passionné d'échecs et de boxe, Iepe Rubingh, le chess boxing passe de l’autre côté du miroir en devenant une performance artistique, puis un sport à part entière, avec ses propres règles, ses championnats, sa fédération et son tout premier club, inauguré en août 2005 à Berlin.



A travers une exposition de photographies de reportage de Cyril Cavalié, prises dans la capitale allemande, et de planches d'Enki Bilal extraites de Froid Equateur, découvrez la transposition dans le réel de cette œuvre de fiction.



Une production Utopiales (Festival international de science-fiction de Nantes), en collaboration avec la Maison d’Ailleurs (Musée de la science-fiction, de l'utopie et des voyages extraordinaires).

Avec le soutien des éditions Casterman, du laboratoire Next Film, du site Echecs Académie et de la WebTV La Chaîne des Jeux.





[English part]



From April 1st to 15th 2007

Opening night on Saturday April 7th 2007 at 08:00 PM (in the presence of the photoreporter and the Chess International Grandmaster Jean-Luc Chabanon)



Chess boxing: when reality goes beyond fiction



A murky, senseless and totalitarian future. A strange story in a world out of phase. A world championship of chess boxing, a violent biathlon where a boxing match and a game of chess follow one another. A ring which looks like a chessboard. In front of a wide screen, a dumbfounded audience who watches a merciless fight between two demi-gods, whose faces are covered with plasters...

Such is the powerful description laid on paper by one of the most imaginative and visionary author of contemporary comics, Enki Bilal, in the comic book Cold Equator (last volet of Nikopol Trilogy), published in 1992.



Reinvented ten years later by Dutch conceptual artist Iepe Rubingh, fervent chessplayer and boxing lover, chess boxing passes through the mirror as it becomes performance art, then a full sport, with its own rules, championships, organization, and its foremost club, opened in August 2005 in Berlin.



With the exhibition of a photographic report created in the German capital by French photoreporter Cyril Cavalié, and Enki Bilal's comic drawings taken from Cold Equator, discover how this work of fiction is transposed to reality.



A Utopiales production (International Science-fiction Festival of Nantes), in association with La Maison d’Ailleurs (Museum of science-fiction, utopia and extraordinary journeys).

With the contribution of Casterman publishing house, Next Film photolab, Echecs-Academie.com and LaChainedesJeux.com.